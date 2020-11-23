KWS Issues Warning Over Fake Appointment Letters Related To 5,500 Advertised Jobs

The Kenya Wildlife Services (KWS) has warned members of the public against falling for fake appointment letters purporting to place successful applicants in previously-advertised Community Scout jobs.

In a statement on Monday, KWS urged individuals who applied for the jobs to be patient as issuance of letters of appointments had not begun.

“We wish to clarify that all applications received for these posts are still being processed, ” the statements reads.

KWS said investigations are ongoing to bring the culprits behind the fraud to book.

“In the meantime, KWS, in collaboration with relevant national security agencies, is investigating the matter to bring to book culprits behind this fraud, ” said KWS.

“Members of the public who come across, or are approached by such fraudsters, are advised to report the matter to any KWS office across the country, or police stations within their jurisdictions.”

The State Corporation had advertised 5,500 Community Scouts positions which the management said would be filled by individuals drawn from communities within wildlife areas.

Successful applicants, KWS said, would assist in wildlife conservation efforts.

“The engagement shall be on a short-term contract of six (6) months, renewable once for another six (6) months subject to satisfactory performance, ” the advertisement read in part.

The program is part of the National Government post-COVID-19 economic stimulus program announced by President Uhuru Kenyatta during the 7th Presidential Address on the coronavirus pandemic on May 23, 2020.

