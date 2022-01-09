KWS Cautions Kenyans Against Fake Mass Recruitment Advert

The Kenya Wildlife Services (KWS) has warned members of the public against falling for a fake mass recruitment advert circulating on social media.

In a notice shared on KWS social media pages on Sunday, the state corporation distanced itself from the advert terming it as deceitful and one meant to fleece Kenyans.

According to the advert, interested candidates were asked to appear for the recruitment exercise that was scheduled for January 26.

“Kenya Wildlife Service Management attention has been drawn to actions of fraudsters who are inviting job seekers for KWS recruitment. In the social media adverts, it has been purported that the exercise will be held on 26th January 2022,” the notice reads.

“The advert is Fake and Deceitful Kenya Wildlife Service Management would like to inform the public that: 1. No such recruitment has been scheduled, the advert should be ignored. 2. KWS Publishes all job adverts in the mainstream media and on our website www.kws.go.ke.”

The fake advert had indicated that the recruitment would take in all 47 counties.

Candidates were asked to present their academic papers on the recruitment date.

“KWS recruitment date of selection in all counties will be Tuesday, January 26. The selection process will begin at 0800hrs,” read the advert in part.

“The entire exercise will be conducted by KWS officers transparently in all counties free of charge.”

