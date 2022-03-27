in SPORTS

Kwemoi, Obiri Shine In Istanbul Half Marathon

Kenya has swept clean the 7th edition of the Istanbul Half Marathon winning in both men and women races on Sunday.

Rogers Kwemoi led a total domination in the men’s category – chesting the tape in 00:59:15, Daniel Mateiko came in second in 1:00:05, while Emmanuel Bor completed the clean swip in 1:00:20.

In the women’s race, two-time world champion in 5000m Hellen Obiri, won in 1:04:48.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu

Written by Bonface Osano

Communication And Media Student. Sports Writer.

Email: news@kahawatungu.com

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Wangui Ngirici

Ngirici Speaks on Being Shortchanged After Pouring Millions into DP Ruto’s UDA
Covid-19

Covid-19 Stats: Zero Deaths, 9 Cases, 18 Recoveries