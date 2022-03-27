Kwemoi, Obiri Shine In Istanbul Half Marathon

Kenya has swept clean the 7th edition of the Istanbul Half Marathon winning in both men and women races on Sunday.

Rogers Kwemoi led a total domination in the men’s category – chesting the tape in 00:59:15, Daniel Mateiko came in second in 1:00:05, while Emmanuel Bor completed the clean swip in 1:00:20.

In the women’s race, two-time world champion in 5000m Hellen Obiri, won in 1:04:48.

