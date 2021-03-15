Kwale County Assembly Closed As MCAs Test Positive for Covid-19

Kwale County Assembly has been closed after five MCAs tested positive for the novel coronavirus disease (Covid-19).

Speaker Sammy Ruwa has confirmed the cases further directing the assembly staffers to work from home to allow fumigation of the facility and other Covid-19 protocols to be effected before the resumption of services.

Kahawa Tungu understands that the affected MCAs are in self-isolation at their homes.

Kwale is the latest assembly to be temporarily closed over Covid-19 fears as the third wave continues to ravage the country.

Last week the Judiciary was forced to suspend operations at Thika’s Environment and Land Court (ELC) and Milimani Family Division Law Court after members of staff were confirmed to have contracted the virus.

Read: Thika Court Closed For Two Weeks After 3 Contract COVID-19

“Due to the nature of the Division, there is a high volume of the daily movement of files across the Division’s sections as well as within the building, courtroom and judges’ chambers. Due to this high level of movement of files and the extensive interaction between staff, as well as between staff and our clients and court users, we are apprehensive of the potential for significant spread of the virus,” Acting Chief Justice Philomena Mwilu said in a statement while closing the Milimani Court for seven days.

Yesterday, Kenya recorded 431 new cases raising the number of confirmed positive cases in the country to 113,236.

Read Also: Uhuru Defends Rollout of Oxford-AstraZeneca Vaccine in Kenya Amid Safety Concerns

The new cases were from a sample size of 4,627.

Cumulative tests conducted so far stand at 1,369,326.

A total of 1913 fatalities and 88,405 recoveries have been recorded since Kenya reported its first case in March last year.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu