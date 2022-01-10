MP Kutuny Claims Ruto’s UDA Blackmailing Foreign Investors For Campaign Funds

Jubilee party deputy secretary-general Joshua Kutuny now claims Deputy President William Ruto’s ‘Tanga Tanga’ camp has run out of resources ahead of the August 9 General Election.

In a recent interview with a local daily, Kutuny claimed Ruto and his United Democratic Alliance (UDA) party have resorted to blackmailing foreign investors as part of efforts to raise campaign funds.

He said the Ruto men have launched an aggressive campaign to lure the investors with a promise to give them business deals if they form the next government.

According to the Cherangany MP, some of the UDA members have threatened to kick out the investors if they don’t play ball.

“They no longer have resources and have to blackmail people and lie to potential investors to fund their campaigns,” Kutunya said.

Ndaragwa MP Jeremiah Kioni, also a close ally of President Uhuru Kenyatta, said Ruto’s men have been trying to blackmail both local and foreign investors as the polls draw closer.

He cited a recent dramatic incident at Wilson Airport involving his Kapseret counterpart Oscar Sudi who was in the company of two foreign nationals.

According to Kioni, the two investors are among businessmen the Ruto camp is targeting for financial support.

“I believe they have conned people both locally and internationally. That is why you will see them with foreigners promising them investment opportunities,” Kioni claimed.

Sudi, British billionaire philanthropist Michael Spencer and former Tanzanian minister Lazaro Nyalandu were briefly stopped at the airport last week as security insisted they had to have their luggage scanned.

Responding to claims by the ‘Kieleweke’ MPs, Murang’a Senator Irungu Kang’ata denied the extortion allegations insisting that the ‘hustler nation’ does not need to blackmail any investor for financial aid. He said Ruto’s government will focus on creating an environment that is favorable to everyone.

“It is true we are talking to foreigners because we intend to be a pro-investors government. No one needs to associate with us to benefit from our administration as we aim at creating an environment that will be good for everyone,” Kang’ata said.

