MP Moses Kuria to Bar “Aged” Candidates from Vying for MCA Seats on CCK Party Ticket

Gatundu South Member of Parliament Moses Kuria has announced plans to bar candidates above the age of 45 from contesting for Ward seats on his Chama Cha Kazi (CCK) ticket.

In a brief statement on Facebook, the CCK party boss indicated that his party will not nominate any “aged” person to vie for a Member of County Assembly (MCA) seat as part of efforts to support the youth.

“Bad news if you are over 45 years and seeking to vie for MCA position. Chama Cha Kazi will not nominate anyone above 45 years to vie for MCA position. Let’s walk the talk,” he said.

Earlier, Kuria had urged the youth to take advantage of the ongoing registration exercise to be listed as voters ahead of the 2022 polls.

“Dear the youth of this great nation. Please do not give up on everything. Kindly register as voters. It is about your lives and future. If I was in a position to I would be jumping up and down with you in the villages working with you to ensure every eligible voter is registered but…” said Kuria.

The MP is receiving treatment at the Karen Hospital in Hospital after suffering severe burn injuries on his feet while using an electric mat at his home.

As the 2022 polls draw closer, politicians have been wooing the youth with various goodies.

Yesterday ODM leader Raila Odinga promised the youth at least four cabinet positions if elected president in 2022.

Speaking on Tuesday during a meeting with a group of youth from the Mount Kenya region in Nairobi, Odinga said he has the interests of the youth at heart.

The former Prime Minister further noted that his government will prioritize youth empowerment as part of efforts to deal with unemployment and other challenges the youth are facing.

“When I was the prime minister, I had roundtable meetings with the business community and also the youth. The roundtables were being held quarterly so that we can get feedback from the youth on what problems they are facing and what we are doing. It is something I have tried before and will be part of my policy,” said Odinga.

