Kulei, Nyachae Companies Fail To Pay Ksh66 Million Consultancy Fees After Winning Multi-billion Gov’t Tender

Companies owned by Joshua Kulei and ex-Cabinet minister Simeon Nyachae have been taken to court after failing to pay Ksh66 million consultancy fees owed to a law firm, despite winning a Ksh6.5 billion government tender.

Robson Harris & Company Advocates consulted for Sovereign Group Limited, Lee Construction and Tecnofin Kenya Limited and helped them win a tender from the County Government of Nairobi in 2016.

The tender entailed the construction of 1,562 housing units on a 5.2-acre piece of land in Pangani, a project which was later absorbed into the Housing agenda of the Big Four Agenda of President Uhuru Kenyatta’s government.

The houses were to be constructed through a public-private partnership between City Hall and the companies that acted as a consortium.

The law firm now accuses the companies of refusing to pay legal consultancy fee that accumulated between 2016 and 2018.

“The respondents have on several occasions acknowledged their indebtedness to Robson Harris & Company Advocates and despite Robson Harris & Company Advocates engaging them severally for purposes of making payment, they have engaged in a contour route of using every obstacle available to ignore/neglect and/or refuse to pay Robson Harris & Company Advocates their due and owing legal fees,” averred Mr Chepchirchir Sego, a Robson Harris advocate.

Read: Nyachae’s Family Announces Process of Distributing Late Politician’s Vast Wealth

The companies’ ownership are hidden in a web of companies, to conceal the real owners and beneficiaries.

Sovereign Group, associated with Kulei, is 99.99 percent owned by Ruby Trust Limited and 0.01 percent by Hallmark Holdings International.

Ruby Trust is 50 percent owned by Sovereign Trust while the other 50 percent is held by Evans Kiplimo Lagat.

Kulei is listed as a director of Sovereign Group alongside his son Kennedy Kipruto Kulei, Caroline Jebet Kigen and former Uchumi Supermarkets managing director Julius Kipngetich.

Lee Construction on the other hand is majority-owned by Lee Karue Nyachae, son to Simeon Nyachae. Karue holds 127,500 shares of Lee Construction (60 percent), while his Holburn Investments Limited owns the other 85,000 shares.

Nation reports that both the Nyachae and Kulei families have a stake in Tecnofin Kenya Limited.

Sovereign Group Limited owns 140,250 shares in Tecnofin Kenya, similar to Epialces Investments Limited. Nyachae owns 76,500 shares in Tecnofin through Lee Construction.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn



Like this: Like Loading...