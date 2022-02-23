KUCCPS Warns Public Against Fraudsters Posing as University Placement Agents

The Kenya Universities and College Placement Service (KUCCPS) has cautioned the general public of scammers purporting to offer its services.

In a public notice on Tuesday, KUCCPS said an organisation by the name Colleges and Universities Placement Agency (CUPA) has been writing to schools and principals inviting them to attend workshops/seminars on activities that fall within the mandate of the state agency.

KUCCPS distanced itself from the activities saying it’s the only state body mandated with government-sponsored student enrollment in tertiary institutions in the country.

Read: Here Are The Most Sought-after Universities by 2020 KCSE Candidates

“KUCCPS wishes to distance itself with the activities of CUPA. Students, principals and the general public are HEREBY NOTIFIED that KUCCPS shall not be held liable for any contracts, partnerships and any engagements entered into between them and CUPA,” the notice reads.

KUCCPS is mandated by the Universities Act, 2012 to among other functions: Coordinate the placement of government-sponsored students to universities and colleges; Develop career guidance programmes for the benefit of students; and Undertake other functions outlined in the Act.

Read Also: Kenyans Who Sat for KCSE Between 2000 & 2021 Get Second Chance To Apply for KUCCPS Programs

“Therefore, any engagement with any organisation purporting to offer the aforesaid services on behalf of the government is unenforceable,” KUCCPS added.

Established under the Universities Act, 2012, KUCCPS replaced the Joint Admission Board (JAB) about 10 years ago.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn



Like this: Like Loading...