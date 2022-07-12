KU Vice Chancellor Prof Wainaina Quits After Uhuru Threatened “Swift” Action Over Land Row

Kenyatta University (KU) vice chancellor Prof Paul Wainaina has apparently resigned after President Uhuru Kenyatta blasted him for opposing the construction of a Sh600 million World Health Organization (WHO) emergency hub.

Prof Wainaina on Tuesday told the staff, “This is probably the last time you’ll see me addressing you as VC.”

The institution of higher learning and the Kenyatta University Teaching and Referral Hospital have been warring over the ownership of a 1,000-acre piece of land.

Prof Wainaina told reporters last week that no discussions had been held over the piece of land granted to WHO.

He said that the land in question had been set aside for the construction of a children’s hospital after KUTRRH was made a parastatal.

“We know the government owns the land but everyone knows KU got the individual title deed of the land. Even if it’s the government that wanted part of our land, the right procedure has to be followed and we were supposed to be communicated to,” Prof Wainaina said.

In response, the head of state on Saturday said some managers do not have interests of the country in mind and that they, just like him, will be going home soon.

“We have individuals who are very ignorant and behave as if they have never entered a classroom… they don’t understand that Kenya has never operated in isolation. We shall deal with those individuals swiftly and very effectively,” said the head of state whose reign comes to an end in less than a month.

“I will go home with them in three weeks.”

The WHO Emergency Hub will be completed in three years.

