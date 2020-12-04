KU Students, Staffers Escape Unhurt As Bus Rolls On Highway

Kenyatta University students, staffers have escaped unhurt after the bus they were traveling in lost control and rolled severally on the highway.

According to a local Tv station, the bus was overspeeding along the Thika-Kitui highway and lost control. The driver thus fled the scene after the incident.

In pictures circulated on social media, motorists and residents along the area were captured helping the staff out of the vehicle.

Several Kenyatta University staff and students escaped unhurt after their bus rolled into a ditch near Kitui town along the Kibwezi-Kitui Road.

The driver of the ill-fated bus reportedly escaped from the scene soon after the accident. pic.twitter.com/XaSHq1I9b8 — Sir. Derrick Ohato (@SirDerrickOhato) December 4, 2020

Read: Gilgil Bus Accident Leaves 13 Injured (Photos)

Further reports indicate that police authorities have been called at the scene and a manhunt for the driver launched.

The incident comes just days after a bus that was carrying 30 passengers rolled in Gilgil, Nakuru county leaving 13 people nursing injuries.

The bus was occupied by both children and adults who were traveling to Thika from a burial in Kangui, Ol Joro Orok, Nyandarua county.

Apparently, the driver of the Chania bus was speeding and lost control upon reaching Chokereria area. He immediately fled the scene after the accident happened.

Read Also: Patient Dies After Ambulance Accident On Nairobi-Mombasa Highway

“We were from our grandmother’s funeral in Kangui. The driver was speeding. We pleaded with him to stop but he did not listen. The bus started swerving from one side of the road to the other before crashing,” a passenger who was in the vehicle told a local publication.

The victims of the accident were taken to Gilgil Sub-county hospital while the vehicle was towed to Gilgil police station.

In an online engagement earlier in the week, the Inspector General of Police Hillary Mutyambai warned motorists to be vigilant of traffic rules so as to curb the rising number of accidents amid the December festive season.

Mutyambai called on drivers to ensure the safety of their passengers by obeying traffic rules and avoiding overspending among other traffic offenses.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu