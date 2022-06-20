KU Hospital to Venture into Telemedicine in New Deal

Kenyatta University Teaching, Referral and Research Hospital is the new beneficiary of a new deal between the government, Vita-Salute San Raffaele University in Italy and GKSD Healthcare Management and Consulting.

The deal will see KUTRRH receive an upgrade that will enable it practise telemedicine. The three institutions will work together closely on cardiovascular disease, heart disease, and heart surgery for adults and children.

They will also collaborate in other medical and surgical specialties in Oncology, including surgery, radiotherapy, immunology, general medicine and prevention, rehabilitation, nuclear medicine, genetics, haematology, nuclear medicine, and renal care, are other areas of collaboration between medical and surgical specialties.

Read: Telkom And Loon Announce Availability Of Mobile Internet Service Via Loon Technology

According to the Cabinet Secretary for Health, Mutahi Kagwe, the partnerships will enhance ongoing efforts by the government to reform the health sector.

“Such partnerships are necessary as they help improve standards. As a government, we are committed to elevating health services to the highest possible standards” he said.

The institutions are seeking to set up a centre of excellence in medical and surgical specialties cooperation in the country.

Read also: Gov’t to Roll Out Health Digital Platform Targeting Kenyans in Rural Areas

The MoU signed by the KUTRRH board chairperson Olive Mugenda, acting CEO Ruth Irumbi, Vita Salute San Raffaele University president Dr Paolo Rotelli and Dr Francesco Galli, the vice president of GKSD Healthcare Management.

KUTRRH is a beneficiary of an agreement between the Kenyan and UK governments signed last year.

The health partnership has expanded to include cancer treatment specialists, thanks to a collaboration between KUTRRH, Kisii University, and the Christie Foundation and the University of Manchester in the United Kingdom.

Read also: Inooro TV’s Ken Wakuraya Accused of Neglecting Son Allegedly Sired with Former House Help

“The latest development will improve the standard of healthcare in Kenya, through research, workforce training and education of healthcare professionals,” Kagwe said.

“One of the changes we need to make is that when we get into research, we need to have shared benefits once completed. I am convinced we have opportunities in which we can all share in eventual benefits of our research findings.”

He stated that the program’s initial focus will be on improving cancer outcomes through early detection, rapid diagnosis, and the provision of high-quality care.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn



Like this: Like Loading...