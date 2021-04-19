KTN Swahili News Anchor Lofty Matambo Announces Exit After Seven Years

KTN TV has lost yet another journalist, Lofty Matambo.

Lofty anchored his last news bulletin on Sunday night when he bid his fans goodbye.

The Swahili news anchor resigned towards the end of the bulletin after working at the Standard Group owned television station for seven years.

He said, “For seven and a half years you have allowed me into your living rooms without knocking and you welcomed me with a smile. Those in the city watched me and those from the village followed my reports.

“For the zeal to have an upright society, I brought you Kimasomaso to condemn the evil in the society and uphold the good. They reached out to me and I answered the call, the call to say goodbye and pursue other things outside The Standard Media Group.

Read: Swahili Anchor Fridah Mwaka Announces Exit From KTN

“Thanks to Standard Group PLC for this chance. Thanks to journalists, fellow anchors and editors. Thank you for being patient with me. Let us interact out there and God willing, we shall meet again.”

Apart from anchoring the news, the multifaceted journo also hosted a Christian show on Radio Maisha dubbed Shangwe na Matambo.

It is rumoured that Lofty could be headed to Nation Media Group’s NTV.

Those privy to the details indicate that he is set to join the station alongside Ben Kitili and Linda Oguttu.

The trio will allegedly join the station sometime this month.

Before KTN, Lofty was a content producer/presenter at Media Development In Africa (MEDEVA) for two years.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu