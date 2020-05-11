KTN Investigative Reporter Franklin Wallah Mugged For A Second Time In Broad Daylight Along Outering Road

KTN investigative reporter Franklin Wallah was on Saturday mugged outside a police station by men on boda bodas.

According to the crime reporter, the robbery happened outside Kariobangi Police Station at around 4 pm.

Taking to Facebook, Wallah indicated that the muggers made away with his phone but was grateful that he survived the ordeal.

“Yesterday at around 4 p.m. a group of boys on a motorbike attacked me and robbed me along Outering /Kangundo Road junction. They managed to snatch my phone away but I survived the mugging,” he wrote.

A police report filed at Buruburu Police Station indicates that the journalist’s car broke down forcing him to leave the car when a boda boda riders threatened to hit him.

Focusing on the first rider, another quickly passed by snatching his phone.

He tried to go after his attackers using another boda boda but his efforts proved futile.

Wallah also tried to ask for help, but that too did not yield any fruits.

He also indicated that a few months ago he was brutally attacked outside an ATM in Nairobi’s CBD.

The hunt for the six armed gangsters, he said, was swift. They were quickly arrested and prosecuted.

Then, he was on his way to celebrate his move from K24 TV to KTN.

“So today after celebrating my new move for my hard work in life. After just job, a group of armed men (6), have trailed me up to my place, while I was just almost home. They robbed me at knife point (plus other crude weapons), took my two phones, watch and some money…

“I pity them for what they have done for they know-not. All in all, I thank the Almighty God, for I escaped unhurt and life is going on… (I was off/offline for some time),” he wrote.

