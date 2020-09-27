KTN News Director Edwin Audi Dies In A Road Accident

The Standard Media Group fraternity is in mourning following the death of KTN News Director Edwin Audi.

The 42-year-old was among two people who died on Saturday evening after a road accident along Kajiado-Namanga road. The crash involved three vehicles, two lorries and a Toyota Probox.

The accident is said to have occurred at around 6:30 p.m near Maili Saba. The Probox was attempting to overtake a lorry when it rammed into an oncoming truck loaded with timber.

“The driver of the Probox tried to avoid hitting an on-coming trailer ferrying timber headed to Kajiado town. The Probox hit the front right side of the truck which made it swerve off the road,” Central Sub-County police commander Daudi Lornyokwe said.

The officer said the second casualty, a Burundian national, was among four passengers in the Probox.

The deceased, who police identified as 34-year-old Isidore Birigirimana, died on the spot.

Police said the injured were taken to Namanga county government hospital for treatment.

Here are some of the tributes from Standard Group employees to their departed colleague:

Audi’s friend KTN News anchor Zubeida Kananu said, “Daudi why? My heart is (broken). One of Kenya’s greatest news directors, very talented, thorough, professional, all the assignments we’ve gone for were full of fun, your news directing was top notch. I will surely miss you my friend and colleague, we all will, RIP my brother. It is well, till we meet again. May God comfort your family.”

“I don’t know what to say. You were one friendly news director, very calm under pressure, and equally relaxed away from work. Shine on your way, brother. Till we meet again,” stated news reporter Mark Namaswa.

RIP Edwin Audi, this is soooo sad. He directed me and I remember joking on air with him about the type of car he drives, whether it's an Audi and we laughed… 'Asante bro, wewe ni gwiji' were his last words…. The coolest and most humble News director I have ever met — Hassan Jumaa (@Hassanjumaa) September 27, 2020

