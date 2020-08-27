KTN Anchor Maalika Kazia Quits After Two Years

Maalika Kazia, a renowned news anchor at KTN has quit after working with the media house for two years.

Taking to her social media, the sassy presenter announced her decision to quit adding that it was not an easy one while expressing gratitude for the period she has worked with the company.

“Goodness it has been quite a journey! This was not an easy decision for me to make & I will always be grateful to KTN News and Standard Group for the opportunity. Thank you and ofc to all those people who watched, supported my work and constantly uplifted me – thank you!

I have learnt alot, met amazing people and grown in ways I never expected. To a different chapter now,” she wrote.



Kazia, who joined the station in 2018 did not make clear her next move would be although she hinted that it was time for the next chapter in her life.

Her exit comes just weeks of mass firing in the media industry, with hundreds laid off.

