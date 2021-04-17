KTDA Demands Release of Four ICT Staff Held at HQs

Kenya Tea Development Agency (KTDA) has demanded the immediate release of four of its employees.

The junior ICT staffers are allegedly being held at the agency headquarters by individuals who on Friday night identified themselves as police.

The night raid led to the arrest of the employees present who were later released but left behind the four.

The alleged police officers are said to have demanded that the employees leave their lockers and drawers open.

In a statement on Saturday, KTDA said the families of the four individuals are concerned about their well-being.

Read: CS Matiang’i Says Tea Reforms Unstoppable, Assures Farmers of Gov’t Support

“The four staff members remain incommunicado, with family members and the company gravely concerned over their well-being,” the agency said.

The organisation also noted that the court order produced last night did not mention detention of staff, nor did it include the restriction of entry into and exit out of the building by KTDA employees.

“These unlawful actions continue to be undertaken by law enforcement offices notwithstanding the existence of a High Court of Kenya Order restraining such an action,” they noted.

Authorized KTDA staff have been denied access into the building.

The reason for the raid is still unclear.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu