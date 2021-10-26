in SPORTS

KRU Issues Ticket Information For Safari Sevens

Safari Sevens

Kenya Rugby Union has issued ticket information for the Safari Sevens.

The annual rugby sevens event starts this Saturday until Sunday at the Nyayo Stadium, Nairobi.

Twelve men’s teams including Spain, Germany and a select side from South Africa have confirmed participation.

Meanwhile, four women’s teams lead by hosts Kenya and Uganda will grace the tournament.

VIP tickets will go for Ksh 2000 for adults and Ksh 1000 for children.

Regular tickets will cost Ksh 500 flat rate.

 

