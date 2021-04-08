Kris Senanu, Steve Okeyo Opt Out of Telkom Kenya

Telkom’s Digital Service Delivery Managing Director Kris Senanu and Consumer Service Delivery Unit Managing Director have opted out of the company’s latest shift.

Telkom CEO Mugo Kibati confirmed the exit of the two senior employees, saying the company was already addressing continuity plans in the two units that have are soon to fall vacant.

“Steve Okeyo leaves after two years having provided the requisite leadership and ensuring that the processes and systems needed for the next phase of growth in the Consumer Unit are in place.” Kibati said in a statement.

“Kris Senanu on the other hand leaves the Telkom family after close to 5 years, having infused the much-needed synergies and renewed vision into the Digital Unit, to enable it to focus on more innovative approaches that will create further value to Telkom’s customers.”

Following failed merger plans with Airtel, the company last year announced that it was embarking on a new strategic direction promising a better customer experience. Telkom said it would refocus its efforts in the development of its data products.

“We are also excited about the areas we have identified for further investment and growth this year, namely our fibre infrastructure, vast GSM Networks and digital financial services platform.” The CEO said at the time.

“The end game of our strategy is to be the technology partner of choice to our Consumer, SME, Corporate, and Public Sector clients. The journey towards this new direction is very much on course and is now gathering momentum,” he said.