KRA Wants Jubilee Party Financier Mary Wambui’s 13 Accounts Frozen

The former Jubilee party campaign financier Mary Wambui is in more trouble after the Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA) moved to court seeking to have 13 bank accounts frozen.

The businesswoman and her daughter, Purity Njoki are said to have evaded tax amounting to Sh2.5 billion between 2014-2019.

The accounts in question are in Equity, Stanbic, Credit Bank, Family and KCB. Six of the accounts are registered under Purma Holdings, while the rest are in the accused person’s name.

“I traced the payments to the bank accounts but the first interested party (Purma Holdings) and its directors being second and third interested parties never fully declared payments for both tax and VAT (value-added tax) purposes during the period under review,” an investigator with KRA swore in an affidavit.

The taxman wants the court to freeze the accounts and ban the banks from releasing or moving the funds pending the completion of the tax assessment and payment or additional court decisions.

According to court documents, the company earned Sh7.65 billion in revenue but only declared Sh1.9 billion, depriving the taxman Sh1.93 billion.

In another case, the company is said to have made Sh7.66 billion in supplies but only declared Sh281 million, denying KRA Sh587 million.

“The amounts held by aforesaid respondents banks be preserved pending the issuance of tax assessments and recovery of taxes or until further court orders of the court,” KRA said.

Last week, the court allowed Wambui to travel to Turkey for the purchase of furniture for a hotel she is putting up in Nairobi.

On Monday last week, the billionaire informed Chief Magistrate Felix Kombo that she will be traveling to Turkey on February 24 for a pre-inspection and approval of the furnishings her firm had purchased.

“I am required to travel to Turkey for a pre-inspection and approval of furniture prototypes in satisfaction of the terms of a contract for manufacture and supply of hotel furniture between Glee Hotel ltd, a company in which I am the principal director and shareholder and Sagist Group, a hotel furniture factory in Istanbul, Turkey,” she said in an affidavit.

