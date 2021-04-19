KRA To Auction Italian Contractor In Kimwarer, Arror Dams Saga

The Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA) has threatened to auction equipment and machinery owned by Italian firm CMC Di Ravenna, held at the Mombasa port.

CMC Di Ravenna is the contractor in the middle of the Kimwarer and Arror dams saga in Elgeyo Marakwet, where taxpayers lost over Ksh21 billion.

In a notice on Friday, KRA gave CMC Di Ravenna and other companies whose goods are lying in Mombasa Port up to next month to clear the equipment, or risk auction.

“Pursuant to the provisions of section 42 of the East African Community Customs Management Act 2004, notice is given that unless the under-mentioned goods are entered and removed from the Customs Woodlouse, ICDE within 30 days from the date of this notice, they will be sold by public auction on May 18,” the notice read in part.

The equipment was imported in 2018 for the construction of the dams but the firm, which is reportedly bankrupt has failed to clear them.

The auction is set for mid-May, adding to the woes of the company which recently lost a bid to block Absa Kenya from auctioning its 98 cars over a Ksh585 million loan.

In 2020, the court allowed KRA to seize more than 100 vehicles belonging to CMC Di Ravenna over tax evasion claims.

