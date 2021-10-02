KRA Receives Surveillance Equipment Donation from Japan Governemnt

The Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA) has received a donation of border control and surveillance equipment from the Government of Japan.

The handing over ceremony of the equipment aimed at supporting trade facilitation and supplying chain security was held at the KRA headquarters on Friday.

Among the equipment received are X-ray baggage scanners, patrol boats, patrol vehicles, raman spectrometers, and field test kits procured by the United Nations Office for Project Services (UNOPS).

The government of Japan is extending its support to KRA under a grant aid project dubbed “Enhancing Trade Facilitation and Border Control Capacity in East Africa”. The grant worth $378,000 covers five East African countries: Kenya, Tanzania, Uganda, Rwanda and Burundi.

The Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) in collaboration with the World Customs Organization provide capacity development for customs while the border control equipment was procured by UNOPS in partnership with JICA.

The handover ceremony was attended by KRA Commissioner for Corporate Support Service Dr. David Kinuu, Japanese Ambassador HE Horie Ryoichi, JICA Kenya Office Chief Representative Mr. IWAMA Hajime, and UNOPS Kenya Multi Country Office Head of Programme Ms. Sonja Varga.

“The equipment will enhance operations of the authority’s Customs and Border Control department. These tools will improve border security and boost customer service at the ports of entry due to their non-intrusive nature”. Dr. Kinuu said while acknowledging the receipt of the equipment.

The equipment is expected to be installed at the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA), Lake Victoria Sea Port, Inland Container Depot Nairobi (ICDN), Kilindini Port and other critical border points.

Dr. Kinuu acknowledged JICA, UNOPS and the Government of Japan for their support in boosting customs and tax administration in Kenya. He said equipment such as the baggage scanner would help in the physical verification of passenger baggage at the JKIA.

“The nonintrusive baggage scanning technology will ensure that our customers are served more efficiently and expeditiously”, said the Commissioner General.

Ambassador of Japan to Kenya HE Horie Ryoichi said the Japanese government is committed to supporting the improvement of customs capacity in East Africa and Africa as a whole.

The Revenue Authorities of Burundi, Kenya, Rwanda, Tanzania and Uganda requested the Government of Japan to provide grant assistance and equipment to support trade facilitation and border control in 2019.

The equipment will be used in the detection of dangerous or contraband items in luggage, parcels and cargo. It will also be used to monitor 14 precursor chemicals among other components used in the manufacturing of improvised explosive devices (IEDs)

