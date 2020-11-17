KRA Owned Ushuru FC Latest Corporate Club To Collapse

National Super League (NSL) side Ushuru FC has become the latest corporate owned team to collapse.

The club is owned by Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA) and at one point went by the same name, before it was renamed “Ushuru”, Kiswahili name for taxes.

Signs that things were headed for worse came in May this year when the club axed 20 players in what was then billed us restructuring ahead of new season.

However, with the transfer window now closed for next season, the club did not sign new players and are left with just 11 players, according to close sources.

Read: Champions League: Gor Mahia Land Rwanda’s APR In Preliminaries

The team’s bus was also repossessed by KRA.

Ushuru joins another corporate owned team, Chemelil Sugar FC, which was disbanded last week due to tough economic times.

Kenya’s football history is littered with several company owned clubs that have since gone under, they include Mumias Sugar FC, Kenya Pipeline FC, Utalii FC, Sher Karuturi FC, Mafuko Bombers, Bata Bullets, Kisumu Posta, to name but a few.

In the Kenya Premier League, teams like Tusker FC, KCB FC, Bandari FC and Ulinzi Stars still survive, but their future remain bleak.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu