KRA Orders Back To Work Staff In Domestic Taxes Department Amid COVID-19 Pandemic

Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA) has ordered back to work employees in the domestic taxes department, effective immediately.

In a memo, KRA Commissioner of Domestic Taxes Elizabeth Meyo said that the tax authority has managed to keep the coronavirus out of the workplace.

She also stated, in the Resumption of duty by staff on leave memo, that only staff with pre-existing conditions will be allowed to continue staying away from their work stations.

“Following the achievement of keeping Covid-19 out of the workplace, all DTB (Domestic Taxes Department) staff is required to resume duty and report to their places of work immediately, except for those with preexisting conditions,” Ms Meyo said.

She also noted that health guidelines have been implemented.

“KRA has implemented government guidelines to protect staff against the spread of Covid-19, such as social distancing with one-third of staff working in the office as others proceeded on leave,” she added.

Further, she stated, employees in DTD have managed to keep up revenue collection even during the pandemic which has killed 103 people, countrywide.

Ms Meyo also took the opportunity to remind Kenyans to file their 2019 tax returns on time.

“As we continue to stay at home so as to avert the spread of Covid-19, it is an opportune time to reflect on the past year of income (2019) and file our tax returns on or before the deadline on June 30, 2020.”

Previously, KRA staffers rotated on a two-week shift with only a third of employees allowed into the premises, countrywide in order to contain the spread of COVID-19.

On April 2, KRA Southern region manager Anthony Gichia is said to have succumbed to the virus after allegedly traveling to Italy, between February and March this year.

The authority declined to reveal the cause of death but noted that he died following “a short illness”.

As of April 11, KRA had 10 staff members in self quarantine after coming into contact with a foreigner who had tested positive for the respiratory disease.

Others had come in contact with Kenya Ports Authority (KPA) staffers who had fallen victim to the deadly virus.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu