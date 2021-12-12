KRA Officer Dies After Attack By A Swarm Of Bees In His Car In Mombasa

An officer working with the Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA) died after an attack by a swarm of bees within Red Brick area in Majengo, Mombasa County, on Saturday.

According to a police report seen by Kahawa Tungu, John Muthine Mutwiri, a staff at KRA investigation and enforcement department, was in the company of two other people at around 11:45am when the incident occurred.

Hezekiel Gikambi and Maurice Kinyua told officers at Makupa Police Station that the bees attacked them while onboard a Subaru Forester vehicle registration number KDG 865B.

The vehicle was being driven by the deceased.

The bees entered the vehicle and they alighted to get safety outside.

As they ran in different directions, Mutwiri was overwhelmed by the bee stings and fell at a nearby garage.

Shortly after, the owner of the garage identified as Mwaruwa Chikophe got a Tuk Tuk and rushed Mutwiri to Coast General Teaching and Referral Hospital for treatment where he was pronounced dead on arrival.

“Police officers from Makupa police station rushed to the scene and took appropriate action,” the report reads.

The body of the deceased is lying at the Coast General Hospital mortuary awaiting autopsy.

