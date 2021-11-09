KRA Officers Seize Ksh3.1 Million in Dollars Concealed in a Jacket Shipped From US

Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA) officers have confiscated $28,000 (Ksh3.1 million) concealed in a jacket shipped into Kenya as a parcel from South Carolina state, United States.

In a statement on Tuesday, KRA said the money was discovered on Friday, November 5 by officers from Posta Parcel Office and KRA customs officers based at City Square Post Office.

According to the taxman, the jacket was packed in a suitcase containing clothes and books sent to one Mr. Peter Oluwafemi Olaiwon of Nigerian nationality by Ms. Linda C Dye, a resident of South Carolina.

The suspect, KRA said, was subsequently arrested after presenting himself to collect the parcel.

He was arraigned in court on Monday, November 8 and charged with financial promotion of an offence contrary to section 7 of the Proceeds of Crime and Anti-Money Laundering Act and Conveyance of Monetary Instruments to Kenya, contrary to section 12 of The Proceeds Of Crime and Anti-Money Laundering Act.

Mr Olaiwon, however, pleaded not guilty to both charges and was released on a cash bail of Ksh150,000.

He is also expected to execute a personal bond of Kshs200,000.

“KRA, in collaboration with other government agencies, continues to be vigilant to curb all forms of transnational economic crimes,” said KRA.

