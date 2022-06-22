KRA Officers to Use Body Cams to Crack Down on Tax Cheats

The Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA) is looking to crack down on tax cheats and bribery by introducing body cameras for its staff. Officers in the domestic tax department and customs and border control will be required to don the body cams in a bid to combat tax evasion.

A number of KRA staff have been accused of helping tax cheats by fraudulently clearing cargo and altering their tax returns in exchange for bribes. Rogue KRA officers are known to possess unexplained wealth that is inconsistent with their salaries, running into millions of shillings.

Body cams are commonly used in the US by law enforcers, and Kenyan authorities seem to be heading the same route. Last year, the Directorate of Criminal Investigations said that it would procure body cams to be used by officers in the line of duty.

KRA recently announced plans to step up its tax collection efforts by increasing scrutiny of Kenyans’ internet activities.

According to the most recent exchequer filings by Treasury Secretary Ukur Yatani, total tax receipts amounted to nearly Sh1.64 trillion between July 2021 and May 2022, up from Sh1.31 trillion the previous year.

