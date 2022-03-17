KRA is Also After Me, Governor Mutua Dismisses Claims Keroche Woes are Politically Instigated

Machakos Governor Alfred Mutua has dismissed claims that the tax woes facing Keroche Breweries are politically instigated.

Speaking during the Day Break show at Citizen TV, Mutua said KRA is hounding many more other businesses over unpaid taxes including his businesses. Thus, he says Keroche’s situation is not a witchhunt but rather procedural.

According to Mutua, KRA has sent him a letter demanding settlement of the unpaid taxes owed and went as far as reaching out to suppliers to stop supplying goods and services to his businesses until he clears the tax arrears.

“KRA is hounding me in my businesses, I am telling you Keroche is not the only one suffering from KRA…KRA has written to people who provide me services in my businesses and told them ‘Until Mutua’s companies have paid..’ so this thing about KRA is facing everybody in this country,” the County boss said.

Mutua further asked DP William Ruto to stop politicizing the matter and using it to his advantage. As for him and his businesses, he says he has negotiated a payment plan with KRA that is effective.

Yesterday, Keroche Breweries and KRA finally agreed on a tax payment plan after a protracted dispute.

The deal, inked on March 14, 2022, will see Keroche settle an undisputed amount of Ksh957 million over a period of twenty-four 24 months starting from January 2022.

The agreement sets the stage for the reopening of the Naivasha-based brewery production plant closed early last month over the tax row.

KRA has also committed to lifting notices issued to 36 banks blocking the lenders from advancing any loans to the brewer.

“The KRA seeks to encourage dialogue and amicable resolution of tax disputes,” KRA said in a statement to newsrooms on Wednesday.

The agreement brings to an end a back and forth witnessed between the parties in the recent past.

