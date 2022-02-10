KRA Impounds Sugar Worth Ksh800,000 Smuggled From Uganda

Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA) officers have seized 230 bags of uncustomed sugar smuggled into the country from Uganda.

The sugar estimated to be worth Ksh800,100 was impounded in Kitale.

It was packed in bags labelled ‘Lugazi’. Also seized was a gunny bag sealing machine.

The authorities said the sugar was being transferred to an awaiting truck for repackaging into empty bags branded Butali sugar Mills limited at a garage in Veterinary area, Kitale.

The officers managed to arrest the alleged owner of the consignment identified as Daniel Mwangi. He is being processed for arraignment in court.

The trucks and the consignment were later transferred to KRA’s Eldoret Custom’s warehouse.

