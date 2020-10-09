KRA Impounds Alcoholic Products Worth Sh12 Million Bearing Fake Excise Stamps

The Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA) on Friday seized more than 1,600 cartons of alcoholic products affixed with fake excise stamps.

In a statement by the new Commissioner for domestic tax Rispah Simiyu, the commission in conjunction with the multi-agency team impounded products valued at Sh12 million.

The Fiesta Special Ice drinks packed in 10-liter bottles were seized at a Thika-based plant in Kiambu County.

“Earlier in the week, the multi-agency team had received intelligence alert that a six-wheeler lorry was ferrying spirituous drinks affixed with suspected fake excise stamps. The lorry was intercepted and upon verification, it was confirmed that indeed the products were bearing counterfeit excise stamps,” Simiyu said.

At the factory, more alcoholic beverages with fake excise stamps were discovered.

“A verification exercise was carried out at the factory where it was established that the manufacturer runs two parallel production lines. One of the production lines had KRA excise licenses while the other was concealed in an adjacent building and was operating without an excise license,” she added.

The company is currently under investigation.

Simiyu urged companies to ensure products are genuine while asking members of the public to be on the look out for fake products.

“KRA calls upon wholesalers, stockiest and retailers of excisable goods to ensure that the products they are dealing in are affixed with genuine excise stamps. In addition, members of the public are urged to shun consuming counterfeit excise products and report suspicions on the same to the relevant authorities.”

