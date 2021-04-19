KRA Experiencing Downtime In Online Tax Filing Systems

The Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA) is experiencing system failure in its online tax filing system, which has seen Kenyans experience difficulties while filing returns.

Responding to some users who reported difficulties while filing returns, KRA admitted to a system failure, adding that their technical team was addressing the issue.

“Hello… Kindly note that we are currently experiencing system downtime. Our technical team is looking into the issue. Apologies for the inconvenience caused,” KRA said.

Hello Otis. Kindly note that we are currently experiencing a system downtime. Our technical team is looking into the issue. Apologies for the inconvenience caused ^GK — KRA Care (@KRACare) April 19, 2021

The problem has been persistent since last week, with users getting a response that they “do not have enough resources to access the website”.

Also, the taxman is unable to collect 2021 company taxes since it was yet to make available the correct tax returns forms on iTax.

The forms in the system are calculating taxes at 30 percent instead of the 25 percent that was in force in 2020 as part of the Covid-19 relief.

This comes as a worry to companies, that must file their returns by the end of April, while individual taxpayers are required to file returns by June 30.

Initially, KRA had dismissed the reports of system failure.

