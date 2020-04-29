KRA Customs Boss Kevin Safari Replaced Over Alleged Abuse Of Office

Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA) has sent packing commissioner for Customs and Border Control (C&BC) Kevin Safari over alleged abuse of office.

Mr Safari was in March charged alongside ex Kenya Ports Authority (KPA) managing director Daniel Manduku with abuse of office.

He has been on compulsory leave ever since his arrest.

The two were later released by senior magistrate Kennedy Cheruiyot after the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) Noordin Haji failed to approve the charges levelled against them duo.

The case has since been adjourned.

Safari wrote to the DPP noting that individuals will I’ll intent had been trying to bring him down since his elevation to the position in 2019.

He also expressed disatisfaction with DCI boss George Kinoti’s recommendation to have him charged.

“It will be unfair and unlawful for the prosecution to charge me for doing my job as the law requires, “said Safari.

Taking over from Mr Safari is Pamela Ahago in an acting capacity for a period of three months.

Mrs Ahago, who has been serving as deputy commissioner for policy and international affairs from July 2019.

KRA Commissioner General Githii Mburu described Ahago as a trained negotiator who joined the authority in July 1996 as collector 1 in then Customs and Excise Department until July 2002 when she was promoted to the rank of an assistant commissioner.

In July 2015, she was appointed as the acting chief manager and was promoted to the same position two years later and worked in Trade Facilitation.

“She has represented KRA in regional and international negotiations on trade and some of the trade agreements she has negotiated include Trade Facilitation Agreement (TFA) and Economic Partnership Agreement (EPA),” said Mr Mburu in a statement on Wednesday.

She has also worked with World Customs Organisations as head of Regional Intelligence Liaison Office for Eastern and Southern Africa and as an expert of rules of origin.

Mrs Ahago has over the years participated in the formulation of both the East Africa Community and the Common Market for East and Southern Region.

