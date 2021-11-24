KRA Confiscates Undeclared Gold, Jewelry Worth Sh31 Million at JKIA

The Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA) customs officers on Tuesday seized 4.88 kilograms of gold and jewelry being smuggled through the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA).

This was after the officers stationed at the airport identified a group of at least 30 female Kenyan travellers who were departing from Nairobi to Mumbai, India through Doha.

The women, KRA said, are directly associated with three female travelers intercepted on August 19 entering Mumbai with approximately 1 kg of gold concealed internally.

The Customs Officers in conjunction with the Multi-Agency team discovered approximately 4.88kgs of undeclared gold and jewellery from 15 female passengers during a body search.

As a result, the taxman has urged travelers to declare all cargo or items at the Ports of entry and exit as required under the provisions of the Second and Third Schedules of the EAC Customs Management Act, 2004.

“Our officers will continue to do their job and we urge passengers to declare what they have,” said Commissioner of Customs and border control Ms Lilian Nyawanda.

