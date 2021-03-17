KRA Cautions Against Use of Fraudulently Registered Vehicles

The Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA) has cautioned the public against the use of fraudulently registered motor vehicles and those whose import duty has not been paid for.

Acting Commissioner for Investigations and Enforcement Dr Edward Karanja said that KRA has embarked on investigations to identify the perpetrators of the fraudulent scheme.

“It is conscious that some of these vehicles may have been sold to innocent Kenyans who are not part of the scheme,” said Dr Karanja.

“Being in possession of motor vehicles for which duty has not been paid is an offence under section 200 (d) (iii) as read together with section 210 (c) of the East African Community Customs Management Act 2004.”

Dr Karanja noted that the irregularly registered motor vehicles have been found to be overage and as such, they are prohibited imports since they do not comply with Kenya Bureau of Standards (KEBS) KS 1515:2000 standard on the eight-year rule.

Read: How WPP Silently Worked to Oust Bharat Thakrar and Secure Scangroup Resources

“Members of the public are hereby requested to verify the status of payment of Customs duty of registered motor vehicles with the Kenya Revenue Authority before purchasing the same,” he added.

He also added that in the recent past, KRA has continued to intercept imported or locally manufactured goods and the means of conveyance (motor vehicles/trucks) as provided for under the East African Community and Customs Management Act 2004 and the Excise Duty Act 2015.

Some of these vehicles have been found to transport prohibited, uncustomed goods, including excisable goods affixed with fake stamps or those not affixed with excise stamps.

“KRA wishes to urge the public to avoid the consequences of investigations and prosecution and seizure and detention of their goods. The truck/motor vehicle owners are required to know what their vehicles are carrying/conveying, the owner(s) of the goods and the actual destination where the goods are to be delivered,” said KRA in a statement.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu