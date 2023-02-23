KRA Boss Githii Mburu Resigns to Pursue Personal Interests

Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA) Commissioner-General James Githii Mburu has resigned.

Mburu who has been at the agency for more than three years will be replaced by Rispah Simiyu.

In a statement, KRA Board chairman Antony Mwaura said Mburu left to pursue personal interests.

He was appointed as KRA Commissioner-General in July 2019 for a three-year term. His term was extended for another two years and was set to end in June next year.

“The Board has today received the resignation letter of Commissioner-General FCPA Githii Mburu who resigned to pursue personal interests. Following the resignation, the Board has appointed FCCA Rispah Simiyu, advocate, to be the acting Commissioner-General KRA with effect from February 23, 2023 until the position is substantively and competitively filled,” said KRA.

Pamela Ahago replaces Ms Simiyu as the acting Commissioner of Domestic Taxes. Ahago has been serving as KRA regional coordinator for Western.

David Mwangi will now serve as the acting Commissioner Customs and Border Control replacing Lilian Nyawanda.