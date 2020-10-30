KRA Arrests Six After Seizing Smuggled Sugar Worth Sh2 Million

Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA) officers have nabbed six suspects said to have smuggled 550 bags of unaccustomed sugar worth at least Sh2 Million in Bungoma.

The sugar, branded “Lugazi”, is said to have been brought in from Uganda. The six were found at the home of one of the suspects at Sikata, Bungoma county.

At the home were empty bags which the officers say could have been used to repackage the sugar.

The six are believed to have repackaged the sugar contrary to the East African Community Customs Management Act.

KRA officers also found some 117 bags of sugar packed in Butali Sugar Mills Ltd bags in one of the suspect’s shop based in Malaba –Webuye highway.

The suspects have since been detained at Bungoma Police Station.

They will be arraigned on Friday, October 30.

Three weeks ago, the taxman seized more than 1,600 cartons of alcoholic products affixed with fake excise stamps.

In a statement by the new Commissioner for domestic tax Rispah Simiyu, the commission in conjunction with the multi-agency team impounded products valued at Sh12 million.

The Fiesta Special Ice drinks packed in 10-liter bottles were seized at a Thika-based plant in Kiambu County.

“Earlier in the week, the multi-agency team had received intelligence alert that a six-wheeler lorry was ferrying spirituous drinks affixed with suspected fake excise stamps. The lorry was intercepted and upon verification, it was confirmed that indeed the products were bearing counterfeit excise stamps,” Simiyu said.

