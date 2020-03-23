KQ Whistleblower Ali Gire Redeployed, Claims Management Disobeyed Court Order

A Kenya Airways (KQ) whistleblower has been moved from his current position after sharing a video of a Southern China flight landing at JKIA at a time when China was grappling with COVID-19.

According to the Standard, Ali Gire now a former assistant security agent at JKIA has been moved to another department.

Fire, who was suspended on February 27, declined to reveal his new work station due to security reasons.

“It has been determined that you be suspended from duty with effect from February 27, 2020 in accordance with provisions of clause 16.5 of the Company HR Policy Manual,” read a letter signed by KQ Chief Human Resources Officer Evelyne Munyoki.

While Justice Weldon Korir reinstated him, Gire now says the court order was not fully implemented.

“The court order was not obeyed fully by Kenya Airports Authority and Kenya Airways. Both of them have worked to ensure that I was blacklisted from accessing the air side indefinitely,” he said, adding that efforts to return to his work station have proved futile.

In a letter seen by Kahawa Tungu, Gire was asked to collect his personal belongings from his now former work station.

This was on Wednesday, March 18.

Gire says he was escorted to the airside and was given an hour to clear his station.

“The only time I was granted access was last week. It was so dramatic; I was given one hour and an escort to pick my personal items,” he stated.

He also noted that since releasing the video, he has suffered mental anguish which his employer has not acted upon despite his complaints.

“I was not given any counselling or therapy after I told them about my psychological issue and mental concern,” he averred.

Gire also said that his actions were for the good of the public because “public interest supersedes an organisation’s interest.”

“I believe that somebody had to take action, there must be a way people must be held accountable, because it is not the first time the line manager was neglecting or was an impediment to our safety,” he continued.

KQ has since suspended international flights after cases of coronavirus shot to 15 on Sunday.

