KQ to Start Exporting Fresh Produce from Kisumu on January 8

Kenya Airways will soon start exporting fresh produce from Kisumu after a successful test run of the service on Tuesday. The flights which will be operating twice a week are expected to launch on January 8.

“Since the pandemic started, we were left with a capacity which we had to quickly think and be innovative and make sure that we are able to fly those aircrafts carrying cargo instead of passengers,” Kenya Airways Head of Quality Control Valentine Muruli said.

He said that the airline is ready to open up Kisumu for cargo and that it would ensure that the exports produce meet standard requirements.

Read: KQ Makes History By Repurposing Boeing 787 Dreamliner Into Cargo Plane – Photos

The test run was conducted in the presence of various officials including from the Kenya Revenue Authority, Ministry of Health, and Kenya Plant Health Inspectorate Services (KEPHIS) amongst others.

“We are all here as the whole institutions of government to ensure that on the 8th, anything that will leave here will be quality assured,” Muruli said.

Also in attendance was the Chairman of Kisumu Lakefront Development Corporation (KLDC) Edward Ouko who said that farmers in the Lakeside region are ready to start exporting their products.

He urged the farmers to focus on the international market through the airport, as opposed to taking their produce to Nairobi for onward shipment.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn



Like this: Like Loading...