KQ to Offer Training to Aspiring Drone Operators

Kenya Airways (KQ)will start offering month long courses to aspiring drone pilots seeking to obtain a Remote Pilot Licence (RPL)

The training course is offered through KQs subsidiary, Fahari at a cost of Sh180,000. The courses are part of the carrier’s plans to diversify its revenue streams.

Aspiring drone operators will benefit from the courses which are a prerequisite for obtaining the licences in Kenya.

Speaking to Business Daily, KQ’s technical director Evans Kihara said the cost is exclusive of a Sh10,000 Class 3 aviation medical exam fee.

“We have an introductory price of Sh180,000 for a Remote Pilot License (RPL) training course. The raining will take four weeks and will comprise theory and practical sessions,” said Mr Kihara.

Those interested must be above 18, and must have completed an Aviation Class 3 medical exam. They should also be proficient in English.

KQ and UK-based advanced air mobility (AAM) company, Skyports signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) in April to launch permanent unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) operations in the country by Quarter 3 of 2021.

KQ said the partnership would support its diversification plans in drone technology application. CEO Allan Kivaluka said the venture gives them access to available equipment and established operations to lay the foundation for the Kenyan and regional drone market through drone and emerging aviation technology.

A number of leading private and public institutions including Astral Aviation, Adriana and Drone Space have also announced their drone operations in the country.

The firms are among those targeting the use of drones for traffic management, photography and mapping.

