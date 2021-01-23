KQ Temporarily Suspends Flights To Netherlands, France Due To Covid-19 Regulations

National carrier Kenya Airways (KQ) has suspended flights to France and the Netherlands due to the newly introduced Covid-19 regulations in Europe.

The new regulations have led to a depressed passenger demand.

In a statement on Friday, KQ said the suspension will only affect travel plans in February.

The airline said it hopes to resume travel to France on March 3 and to Netherlands on March 7.

“We will keep customers updated in case of changes to the resumption plans,” said the airline.

For customers who had already made travel plans with the airline, KQ said they would get alternative flight options.

“The airline sincerely apologises for the inconvenience caused as a result of the cancellations,” the statement read.

This comes at a time when the airline is considering a 30 percent pay cut for employees earning Ksh45,000 and above.

“We listened to your feedback to consider using pay ranges as a variation of pay rather than Hay grades due to the significant pay discrepancies across several grades. We, therefore, propose that the variation of pay across the company be based on pay ranges. The salary used to determine the pay ranges is your basic pay and all fixed allowances,” said KQ CEO Allan Kivaluka.

According to Kilavuka, the airline has not been able to service its debts hence the drastic move that has been opposed by the Kenya Aviation Workers Union (Kawu).

