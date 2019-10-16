KQ Responds To Zari Hassan’s Theft Claims, Pledge To Solve It

Kenya Airways (KQ) has reached out to Zari Hassan after going public on the alleged theft claims, pledging to look into the claims.

Through a tweet, KQ reached out to her to obtain her travel documents and relevant details that will sustain the follow up on the alleged claims, to establish what happened to her luggage.

“Dear Zari, we desire for all our customers to have a positive experience. We’ve reached out to you to obtain your travel details to enable us to coordinate w/ the management at the airports of transfer (JHB, JKIA and EBB) to establish what happened. We kindly await your response,” read the tweet.

Zari yesterday made her complaints public through her social media, with a long rant claiming her luggage had been interfered with and some stolen.

She went ahead and explained that it wasn’t the first time, as the same thing had happened before although she chose not to come out about it.

Zari was on board of a KQ flight to Entebbe, Uganda from Nairobi before she claimed to have found her luggage missing.

“Robbery Alert: I love the comfort of KQ to Entebbe but am always robbed. Allow me to talk about my expensive perfumes that I received on my Birthday have been stolen. So disappointed in Kenya Airlines. I’ve been loyal, but you always do me wrong. The other times I’ve ignored, but not today. All my perfumes I received as gifts from my friends in Dubai just disappeared. My new suit am supposed to wear for a meeting tomorrow is also missing. What am I supposed to wear for my meeting?” read the rant.

Kenya Airways said that their aim was to ensure all customers had positive experience adding that the matter would be followed into and the reality established.

