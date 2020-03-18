KQ Reduces Flights To London, Paris, Dubai Over Coronavirus

National carrier Kenya Airways (KQ) on Wednesday reduced the number of international flights as coronavirus continues to spread globally.

In a statement, KQ said that it has suspended two weekly flights to London on Tuesdays and Thursdays effective March 19 to April 16.

Two flights to Paris (Monday and Wednesday) will starting March 25 until April 16 stand suspended.

The carrier banned all flights on the Bangkok, Djibouti, Mogadishu, Khartoum routes until further notice.

The suspension of these routes starts on March 17 but not later than April 30.

KQ flights to Dubai have been reduced to once per day while the frequency to Johannesburg has been reduced to two flight daily from three.

Flights to Kigali will run once per day instead of twice per day.

KQ also noted that it will make adjustments as it deems fit. The carrier also noted that it will maintain strict hygiene measures.

Customers affected by the adjustments, KQ said, will get a full refund should they should to cancel their flights.

On the other hand, those willing to reschedule their flights to a later date will have their booking fees waived.

Earlier on in the day, KQ CEO Allan Kilavuka agreed to a 35% pay cut to reduce costs in a bid to optimise operations as COVID-19 spread rages on.

Board of Directors agreed to do without their monthly fees and sitting allowances effective from April 1.

The executive committee members also agreed to take a 25% pay cut.

Kenya has so far confirmed 7 cases of coronavirus.

