KQ Plane Turned Back in Sierra Leone After Japanese Passenger Displayed Covid 19 Symptoms

A Kenya Airways (KQ) flight was turned away in Sierra Leone after one of four Japanese passengers showed coronavirus symptoms.

In a statement, Sierra Leone Civil Aviation Authority said a KQ station manager alerted authorities of the suspected COVID-19 case when the plane landed in Liberia.

The Freetown bound flight was then delayed as relevant teams prepared for its landing.

Every other passenger, SLCAA director general Moses Tiffa Balo said, was allowed into the country apart from the four Japanese nationals.

The others have since been quarantined.

Sierra Leone has asked its citizens to stay calm as she ensures coronavirus does not enter the country.

According to Nairobi News, the KQ flight departed with the four on board to an unknown destination.

Sierra Leone is yet to confirm a case of the deadly Covid-19 pandemic.

On Wednesday, the national carrier reduced international flights to Dubai, Paris and London.

Flights to Bangkok, Khartoum, Mogadishu and Djibouti were suspended until but not later than April 30.

Kenya on Wednesday confirmed three more coronavirus cases as the number rose to seven.

No fatalities have been reported.

