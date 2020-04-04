KQ Pilot Daudi Kibati Tested Negative For COVID-19 Thrice – Kin Says

Captain Daudi Kibati of Kenya Airways (KQ) who succumbed to the novel COVID-19 on Wednesday had tested negative for the virus on three occasions.

According to his brother, Arnold Kibati who spoke to K24 Digital, said the retired Kenya Air Force officer decided to stay away from his family until he was certain about his health.

Arnold said that his deceased brother had after flying the last flight from John F. Kennedy Airport, checked into Ole Sereni hotel where he self quarantined.

That was on March 24.

He was tested twice for the bug, but both tests came back negative.

On March 29, he developed a sore throat and a mild fever. He was taken to Nairobi Hospital where the coronavirus test came back positive.

“After being exposed to thorough tests in major cities across the world, and three times in Kenya, my brother tested positive for coronavirus on the eighth day,” Arnold told the blog.

Kibati led a private life and as such, he will be buried at his home in Mavindini Village in Kavisuni Location, Kitui Rural Constituency on Saturday.

His immediate family members are expected to attend the intimate ceremony.

He leaves behind a wife, Jane Kibati and children.

Kenya has also reported three other COVID-19 related deaths including that of a six year old boy.

Health CAS Dr Mercy Mwangangi said his death was most likely caused by the “immunosuppression of the child.”

The boy had a bone marrow condition.

The others were a Kenya Ports Authority employee and engineer Maurice Khisa.

Currently, COVID-19 positive confirmed cases total to 122 with the death toll at 4.

