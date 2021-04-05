KQ Passenger Flights To UK Suspended Effective April 9

Kenya Airways (KQ) has suspended passenger flights between Nairobi and the UK effective April 9.

In a statement on Monday, the national carrier cited a recent government directive suspending all flights from the UK.

Due to increased demand for travel, KQ has added two new flights for April 7 and 8.

For those impacted by the directive, the airline has advised that they change their bookings for later travel or seek a refund.

All tickets, KQ said, must be utilised by March 31, 2022.

STATEMENT: Suspension of passenger flights to the United Kingdom effective 9th April 2021 until further notice. pic.twitter.com/uk44xn0kau — Kenya Airways (@KenyaAirways) April 5, 2021

On Saturday, the government imposed mandatory quarantine requirements for passengers traveling from UK.

This was after the UK added Kenya to the red list over Covid-19 concerns.

While in quarantine, the passengers will be subject to take two PCR COVID-19 tests, on day two and day eight of their quarantine, at their own cost.

Read: UK Passengers Entering Kenya To Quarantine for 14 Days At Own Cost

“The decision is particularly disturbing in light of the fact that the United Kingdom and Kenya enjoy a strong and long-lasting relationship embedded in a strategic partnership that has multiple dimensions including health, education, security, travel, trade, and people to people relations,” the ministry of foreign affairs said.

The ministry also regretted a form of vaccine nationalism by producing countries.

“This coupled with vaccine hoarding attitude that can only be described as a form of “vaccine apartheid.”

The suspension of flights directive will be reviewed in four weeks.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu