in BUSINESS, NEWS

KQ Passenger Flights To UK Suspended Effective April 9

Kenya Airways (KQ) has suspended passenger flights between Nairobi and the UK effective April 9.

In a statement on Monday, the national carrier cited a recent government directive suspending all flights from the UK.

Due to increased demand for travel, KQ has added two new flights for April 7 and 8.

For those impacted by the directive, the airline has advised that they change their bookings for later travel or seek a refund.

All tickets, KQ said, must be utilised by March 31, 2022.

On Saturday, the government imposed mandatory quarantine requirements for passengers traveling from UK.

This was after the UK added Kenya to the red list over Covid-19 concerns.

While in quarantine, the passengers will be subject to take two PCR COVID-19 tests, on day two and day eight of their quarantine, at their own cost.

Read: UK Passengers Entering Kenya To Quarantine for 14 Days At Own Cost

“The decision is particularly disturbing in light of the fact that the United Kingdom and Kenya enjoy a strong and long-lasting relationship embedded in a strategic partnership that has multiple dimensions including health, education, security, travel, trade, and people to people relations,” the ministry of foreign affairs said.

The ministry also regretted a form of vaccine nationalism by producing countries.

“This coupled with vaccine hoarding attitude that can only be described as a form of “vaccine apartheid.”

The suspension of flights directive will be reviewed in four weeks.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu

 

Kenya Airways (KQ)Red listUK

Written by Eva Nyambura

Content creator at Kahawatungu.com | Passionate about telling the untold story. Lover of life, music and technology. Simplicity is KEY

Email: news@kahawatungu.com

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Covid-19 Numbers Dip As 460 Test Positive for Virus