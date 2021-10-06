KQ Increases Flights to London After Removal From Red List

Kenya Airways has added flights to London starting from Sh88,775. The national carrier announced on Wednesday that the move was made possible after the UK removed Kenya from its Covid-19 red list.

“Starting 11th October 2021, you can now fly to London and back every Tuesday, Thursday, Saturday and Sunday,” KQ said.

A round trip from Nairobi to London, Heathrow will now cost Sh88,775 while a flight from Nairobi to London City (LCY), United Kingdom, will cost Sh113,140.

A trip from Mombasa and Kisumu to London will cost Sh104,370 and Sh104,080 respectively.

Kenya is among seven other countries that were struck off the UK’s red list on September 22. The others are Egypt, Turkey, Pakistan, Maldives, Sri Lanka, Oman, and Bangladesh.

This means that anyone travelling through Kenya to the UK will now be exempted from compulsory hotel quarantine, although they may be asked to take tests and isolate for 10 days

