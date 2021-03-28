Kenya Airways Increases Domestic Flights Ahead of Monday Deadline

National carrier Kenya Airways has scaled up its domestic flight operations ahead of Monday deadline when the flights will be suspended.

KQ said on Saturday that due to high demand it had added more flight capacity to help air travelers beat the Monday 12pm deadline as declared by the Kenya Civil Aviation Authority (KCAA) on Friday.

KCAA set the deadline following President Uhuru Kenyatta’s cessation of movement directive affecting Nairobi, Kajiado, Machakos, Kiambu and Nakuru Counties.

“We have added more flight capacity to get you to your loved ones. See the Mombasa schedule between today until 29th March 2021, at 1200 noon. Book now via https://kenya-airways.com/plan-and-book/search-and-book/book-flight/en/. Ts & Cs apply, ” said KQ.

The management increased the number of flights between Nairobi to Mombasa and Nairobi to Kisumu.

Read: KQ Flights To Rome Set To Resume In June

Today, Sunday, KQ will have five flights plying Nairobi to Mombasa.

The earliest flight was scheduled for 8am while the latest will leave Nairobi at 5pm.

Tomorrow, Monday, there will be two flights from Nairobi to Mombasa and two others from Mombasa to Nairobi.

The new travel guidelines were informed by the surge in Covid-19 cases in the country that the Ministry of Health has described as the third wave of the virus.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu