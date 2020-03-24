KQ Offers Free Tickets To Kenyans In U.S To Travel Home Ahead Of Last Flight

Kenya Airways (KQ) is offering free one-way tickets to Kenyan citizens in the United States of America (USA) in urgent need to travel back home in the wake of Coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak, the national carrier said on Tuesday.

In a tweet, KQ said the last flight departs from John F Kennedy International Airport in New York on Tuesday.

The airline encouraged Kenyans in need of the tickets to contact its team ahead of the departure time.

KQ noted that all the passengers will be screened inline with the Ministry of Health (MoH) guidelines before they are allowed to board the plane to Kenya.

“As our last flight departs JFK today, we are offering one-way complimentary tickets to Nairobi, to Kenyan citizens in urgent need. Please contact our team on +1(866)5369224 for more information. *All passengers will be subjected to entry/screening procedures instituted by the MOH, ” said KQ.

This comes just hours before the ban on international flights comes into effect on Wednesday midnight as a measure to contain the spread of Coronavirus.

Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe had on Sunday stated that only cargo planes will be allowed to enter the country with the crew required to observe strict safety guidelines.

The government further directed that individuals coming into the country before the suspension takes effect will undergo mandatory quarantine at a government-designated facility at their own expense.

The CS said countries wishing to evacuate their nationals must make arrangements to do so before Wednesday 25.

“Kenyans in foreign countries who would not have come back within the said period are advised to follow health guidelines issued in the respective countries, ” said Kagwe.

The CS further warned foreigners and Kenyans who had disregarded self-quarantine directive issued by the government.

Kagwe said going forward, such individuals will be forced to quarantine for 14 days. They will then be arrested and be prosecuted.

As of Tuesday, March 24, Kenya had 16 confirmed cases of COVID-19.

