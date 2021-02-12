KQ Flights To Rome Set To Resume In June

Kenya Airways (KQ) flights to Rome, Italy will resume in June, the national carrier has announced.

The direct flights will resume on June 6 2021 with two weekly flights on Wednesdays and Sundays.

The first flight out of Nairobi to Rome will leave JKIA on June 6 with return flights on Sundays.

“We are delighted to resume weekly flights to Rome and will continue to maintain an expanding schedule to various destinations across our network as countries ease travel restrictions.

“Our code-share partnership with Alitalia, offers our customers excellent connections in Rome to rest of Italy, Europe, and USA and in Nairobi to the rest of Africa including Vanilla Islands. We continue to maintain the highest safety measures before boarding and on board our aircraft.” said Julius Thairu, Chief Customer and Commercial Officer.

International flights were banned on March 25, 2020 due to travel restrictions occasioned by Covid-19 pandemic.

The cash-strapped airline has been working to revamp business but recently had to suspend flights to France and the Netherlands due to the newly introduced Covid-19 regulations in Europe.

However, airline said it hoped to resume travel to France on March 3 and to Netherlands on March 7.

“The airline sincerely apologises for the inconvenience caused as a result of the cancellations,” KQ management said in a statement.

On Monday, KQ become one of the first airliners to convert its Boeing 787 Dreamliner into a “Preighter” (passenger aircraft used as a freighter).

KQ announced that the conversion would go a long way into adapting to the “new normal”, which would see the carrier turn around from loss-making.

“We are delighted this morning to make aerospace history with a first time ever cabin cargo repurposing of a Boeing 787 Dreamliner into a “Preighter” (passenger aircraft used as a freighter). The project is a collaboration between Kenya Airways and Avianor Inc, a worldwide breakthrough of this type to be performed on the Boeing 787 demonstrating our role as trailblazers in the aero industry,” KQ posted on social media.

