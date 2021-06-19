KQ Flights to London Set to Resume on June 26

National carrier Kenya Airways (KQ) is set to resume flights to and from London on June 26.

This follows the lifting of the suspension of flights to and from Britain since April due to Covid-19.

“The resumption of flights to London, United Kingdom is in line with our plans to grow and expand our routes as restrictions lift which will positively impact the flow of trade and tourism across the region by offering our customers convenient travel across the world.

Read: UK To Ban Travellers From Kenya In A Bid To Control Covid-19 Spread

“This route offers our customers convenient connections to key destinations,” said Julius Thairu, KQ’s Acting Chief Commercial and Customer Officer.

As the flights resume ahead of the peak summer tourism season, passengers travelling to the UK must be of British or Irish nationality or have official residency in the UK.

Passengers will also be required to possess a negative Covid-19 certificate three days before travelling.

Read Also: Disruption Sparked By UK-Kenya Travel Ban To Last For “Short Time” – PS Kamau

They will also have to book a quarantine hotel package within 14-days before arrival in addition to taking two tests if they have been in a country or region in UK’s red list in the last 10 days.

For those traveling to Kenya from the European country will be required to have a negative Covid-19 PCR test conducted 96 hours before arrival excluding children below the age of five.

The Kenyan government will also require the new arrivals to isolate for seven days upon arrival and take a subsequent PCR test after the said period of time.

The new arrivals will have to submit daily health information to the Ministry of Health Jitenge platform for 14 Days in a row.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu